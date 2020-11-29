Collins Hill grad Jaron Stallworth powered Mercer’s women’s basketball team to an 81-61 win over Tennessee State on Saturday.
The 6-foot junior had 25 points, 19 rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals while playing all 40 minutes. She made 12 of 23 shots.
