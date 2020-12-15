Collins Hill grad Jaron Dougherty, a junior at Mercer, was named the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday.
It is the fourth weekly conference honor of her career.
Dougherty led the Bears to a 1-1 record last week, including a 71-68 overtime victory at UAB on Thursday. She averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds while recording her third double-double of the season against Alabama on Sunday with 20 points and 12 rebounds. She is one of 25 players in the country with three or more double-doubles this season.
“I’m really proud of Jaron and the week she had averaging a double-double against two good basketball teams,” Mercer head coach Susie Gardner said.
On the season, Dougherty is averaging 16.2 points and 10.7 rebounds while recording nine steals and four blocks. She is among the nation’s best rebounders, ranking sixth in total rebounds (64), 10th in defensive rebounds per game (8.5) and 35th in rebounds per game (10.7).
