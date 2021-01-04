Mercer junior Jaron Dougherty, a Collins Hill grad, was named the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Month for December, the league announced Monday.
The 6-foot forward averaged 18 points and 9.3 rebounds during the final month of 2020, shooting 46.6 percent (54-for-116) from the field. She recorded at least 15 points and eight rebounds in six of Mercer’s seven games in December with three 20-point performances. Dougherty put together her first double-double of December against Covenant (11 pts./11 reb.), and followed that with a 20-point, 12-rebound performance against Alabama later in the month.
“I’m really proud of Jaron,” said head coach Susie Gardner. “She has put an extra point of emphasis on rebounding this year, and it is really paying off for her. I’m also proud of our team for going 5-2 last month as we prepare for conference play.”
On the season, Dougherty has scored 155 points (17.2 ppg) while collecting 89 rebounds (9.9 rpg) and creating 15 steals. She has made 68-of-147 (46.3 percent) of her shots from the field, while going 17-of-21 (81.0 percent) from the free throw line. Dougherty is among the national leaders in a number of categories, ranking 11th in field goals made, 14th in total rebounds, 21st in defensive rebounds per game and 41st in total points.
