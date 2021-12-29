Georgia senior Jenny Bae, a Collins Hill grad, is one of 12 golfers who will take part in the USGA’s International Team Selection Working Group practice session on January 15-16 at Mountain Lake in Lake Wales, Fla.
The players will be vying for spots on the United States team for the 42nd Curtis Cup Match, which will take place June 10-12 at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa.
Bae was a combined 5-under over 10 rounds during Georgia’s fall campaign. The senior from Suwanee earned All-America honors last season after finishing as Georgia’s top individual in six of 11 tournaments. She captured medalist honors at the NCAA Columbus Regional and was the Bulldogs’ top finisher at the NCAA Championships.
Bae followed the college season with a stellar summer headlined by a trio of victories in a one-week span. She posted an 11-under tally en route to a 5-stroke victory at the Georgia Women’s Amateur Championship on June 30. The next morning, Bae began another wire-to-wire win by shooting 6-under 136 on her way to winning the Georgia Women’s Open. Three days after that, she fired a 5-under 67 to capture medalist honors at a U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifier on July 5.
At the U.S. Women’s Am, Bae tied for 12th over two days of stroke play qualifying and advanced to the Round of 16 of match play before falling to eventual champion Jensen Castle.
The Curtis Cup Match is contested between two teams of eight female amateur players, one from the U.S. and one from Great Britain and Ireland and consists of six foursomes (alternate-shot) matches, six four-ball matches and eight singles matches over three days of competition. Traditionally, the Curtis Cup is held every two years; however, the 2020 edition was postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following 12 players have accepted invitations to the practice session (with current and future college affiliation):
• Jenny Bae, 20, of Suwanee, Ga. (Georgia)
• Jensen Castle, 20, of West Columbia, S.C. (Kentucky)
• Megha Ganne, 17, of Holmdel, N.J. (Signed to play at Stanford in fall of 2022)
• Rachel Heck, 20, of Memphis, Tenn. (Stanford)
• Julia Johnson, 22, of Saint Gabriel, La. (Mississippi)
• Gurleen Kaur, 22, of Houston, Texas (Baylor)
• Rachel Kuehn, 20, of Asheville, N.C. (Wake Forest)
• Emilia Migliaccio, 22, of Cary, N.C. (Wake Forest)
• Brooke Seay, 21, of San Diego, Calif. (Stanford)
• Aneka Seumanutafa, 21, of Emmitsburg, Md. (Ohio State)
• Erica Shepherd, 20, of Greenwood, Ind. (Duke)
• Rose Zhang, 18, of Irvine, Calif. (Stanford)
Castle and Zhang have earned automatic selections due to winning the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship and 2021 Mark H. McCormack Medal, respectively. For the others, an invitation to the Curtis Cup practice session does not guarantee selection to the eight-player USA Team. Players not invited will also be considered for inclusion on the team.
"The amateur talent in the United States is so incredibly strong right now, and it’s an honor to gather with this group for a practice session next month,” said Sarah LeBrun Ingram, who will captain the U.S. team. “We have a great mix of young women, including many players who helped lead us to victory in Wales just a few months ago and some players who have played fantastic golf this fall on the collegiate level who I am excited to get to know. I'm very much looking forward to our time together and I know the players are as well."
All told, Georgia golfers have competed in eight previous Curtis Cups, seven times for the U.S. and once for GB&I. Terri Moody was UGA’s first participant in 1980 followed by Cindy Schreyer in 1986, Vicki Goetze in 1990 and 1992, Angela Jerman in 2992, Taylor Leon in 2006, Krystle Caithness (GB&I) in 2008 and Norcross grad Bailey Tardy in 2016.
