Gwinnett gymnast Elena Shinohara earned another major award at the recent USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis, Mo.
The 2018 Collins Hill grad was named the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics Sportsperson of the Year by USA Gymnastics, receiving the award for the second straight time. She also won the prestigious award in 2019 (no award was given in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic).
Shinohara, 21, is a member of the U.S. Rhythmic Gymnastics National Team and a student at Georgia Tech, where she majors in biochemistry. She also has a considerable social media presence, including 4.8 million followers on TikTok thanks in large part to her training and flexibility videos.
