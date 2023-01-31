Collins Hill chose continuity and a homegrown candidate to lead its football program, announcing Drew Swick as head coach Tuesday.
Swick, a 2008 Collins Hill grad, has been on the Eagles’ coaching staff since 2015 and has served most recently as defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He was the defensive coordinator for the 2020 state runner-up and 2021 state championship teams that won back-to-back region titles.
Swick replaces Lenny Gregory, who resigned as head coach in December after posting on social media that he didn’t “see eye to eye on the future of the football program” with the school’s new administration. He was hired recently as head coach at Gordon Central.
When Gregory stepped down, Swick was named as interim head coach, so he has handled scheduling, recruiting and other duties for more than a month. He now takes over those duties full-time.
“It’s a dream come true,” Swick said. “It’s something I’ve been looking toward, working toward my whole life. I had multiple chances to leave Collins Hill, but I never really found the right job to leave Collins Hill. I love the community here.”
Swick was hired at Collins Hill as ninth-grade defensive backs and wide receivers coach in 2015, and was promoted to varsity safeties coach in 2016. He coached varsity outside linebackers from 2017-19 before earning a promotion to defensive coordinator.
His ties to Collins Hill go back to high school, when he played linebacker and defensive back and was team captain as a senior, as well as a second-team all-county selection. He then played college football for four years at Presbyterian College (S.C.).
He played at Collins Hill under former head coach Larry Sherrill, as well as former assistants Jim Tiller and Billy Wells. His high school safeties coach was Korey Mobbs, the longtime Lanier head coach and now head coach at Jackson County. He counts those coaches, as well as Gregory, Rob Patton, Larry Massey and Kevin Reach among his mentors from his time at Collins Hill.
“I thank everybody that’s had an impact in my role here, in my career and in my life,” Swick said.
Collins Hill has made the state playoffs seven times in the last nine seasons, but missed the postseason in 2022 after slipping to 4-6 on the heels of its 2021 state championship season.
"Coach Swick has been a great representation of Collins Hill for some time now," Collins Hill athletic director Byron Mulkey said. "The passion he has for this school, this program and these young people is apparent and infectious. We are excited about the potential of the program under his leadership."
