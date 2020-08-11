Collins Hill grad Devin Mitchell has signed a professional basketball contract with the Cheshire Phoenix, a team in England.
Mitchell, 24, played his final three seasons of college basketball at Georgia State after transferring from Alabama. The 6-foot-4 guard made 95 appearances (58 starts) for the Panthers, earning all-conference honors as a junior. He averaged 12.2 points and made 43.3 percent of his 3-pointers as a senior in 2018-19.
“This season we wanted to make sure we found an elite shooter and that’s exactly what we have with Devin,” Cheshire coach Ben Thomas said in a team release. “Not many players shoot over 43 percent over two seasons and even fewer shoot that percentage whilst shooting as much as he did.
“As well as being an elite shooter, Devin also has the ability to run our offense and play as a point guard when needed. Again this versatility will be huge for us. After missing last season, I know how much he is looking forward to getting on the floor and proving exactly what he can do for himself and our club.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.