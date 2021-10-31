210819_mlm_sc_ugavcampbell_0399.JPG

Georgia forward Danielle Lewin (20) during a match against Campbell University at Jack Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)

Collins Hill grad Danielle Lewin was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team for women’s soccer on Sunday.

The Georgia Bulldogs standout had seven goals in her team’s first eight matches this season.

