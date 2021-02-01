Mercer sophomore Ciara Whitely, a Collins Hill grad, was named to the All-Southern Conference Preseason Team for women’s soccer on Monday.
Whitely, a midfielder, was a second-team, all-conference selection in 2019 as a freshman. She had three goals, all game-winners as a freshman, including a goal in the 109th minute of her first college game against rival Kennesaw State.
