Collins Hill grad Chris Parks averaged 14 points and 5 rebounds last week in a pair of Georgia College men’s basketball games.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound sophomore forward had 18 points at Flagler on 8 of 16 shooting to continue a stretch of six straight games in double figures. He averages 11.1 points and 4.3 rebounds on the season.
