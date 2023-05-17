Although Cat Tarvin’s visit to her home state of Georgia this weekend is a business trip, she’s still looking forward to returning to an area that holds more positive memories than she can count.
A graduate of Collins Hill High School, Tarvin is the head softball coach at North Carolina Central University, which last weekend won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship and this weekend will play in the NCAA Athens Regional, hosted by No. 14 Georgia at Jack Turner Stadium.
The Eagles (19-33) on Friday will be making their inaugural appearance in an NCAA Regional. The two other teams in the four-team double-elimination tournament are Boston University and Virginia Tech. In the opening round, Virginia Tech and Boston University will square off at 2 p.m. Friday and NCCU will face Georgia (39-13, 16-7 in the SEC) at 4 p.m.
“It’s absolutely amazing to be able to come back home, to be able to play in a stadium that has so many memories for myself,” said Tarvin, now in her second season as NCCU’s coach after one year as interim head coach. “UGA was the first softball camp I ever attended and I was recruited by UGA. There are bunch of different things I’m excited to come back home for.”
Tarvin earned all-conference honors at both Kennesaw State and Presbyterian, and said she’d played against Georgia several times while with the Owls. Her mother, brother and daughter will be in attendance this weekend, along with some other friends, including a couple of very important former coaches. Prior to moving to Lawrenceville, Tarvin grew up in the Redan area in DeKalb County and spent many hours practicing and playing on the local field.
“My first coach was Ellie Moody and her daughter played for UGA,” said Tarvin, who played three seasons at Berkmar before transferring to Collins Hill. “The Moody family started my softball career and I also played for Leonard Moody. They had a huge impact on me and they’ll be at the games. I started at Redan Park and went with my dad and my brother to practice there. We got the job done. That area is extremely memorable.”
Winning the MEAC tournament afforded the Eagles an at-large bid into the NCAAs, and NCCU is admittedly an underdog in the face of its opponents. But NCCU won’t blink against more established opponents due to a difficult schedule that included several games against neighbors Duke, North Carolina and NC State (which the Eagles defeated 10-3 on March 8).
The Eagles lost their first 14 games, and then after a victory over Furman on March 3, they lost another four games before besting NC State. Since that time, the team went 12-7 in conference play and has won five of their last six games.
“To be honest, we have all these Power 5 schools around us, so when making the schedule we made it hard, and it’s given us success in the end,” she said. “There was never a doubt in my mind, especially since we were first or tied for first for the majority of the conference season. Our girls have the idea that we can beat anybody, and we’re sticking with that. We showed in the end we were capable of being there.”
Georgia figures to be a heavy favorite to advance to the Super Regionals, but Tarvin said if the team has the right mindset, they’ll provide more than a battle for the Bulldogs or anyone else.
“Any game is going to come down to following the leader,” said Tarvin, whose assistant coach, Jamie Hoover, is also a Collins Hill alum and a former standout for Florida. “If we’re relaxed as a coaching staff, I’m sure it will carry over to the girls as well. They’re beyond excited.
“When we play with energy and life and when we’re ourselves and having a good time, we normally play very well. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. The chemistry has gotten better as we’ve gone along. School is out so they’re obviously excited to practice and play.”
