Kennesaw State senior Brea Dickey, a Collins Hill grad, was named CoSIDA Academic All-District 4, the organization announced Thursday.
Dickey earned a cumulative 4.00 GPA as of last semester on her second major. After graduating last year in integrative studies, she is studying health and physical education.
This is her second honor after being named 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-District.
In 2020, she torched the competition. She led the team in average (.448), at-bats (88), runs (23), hits (39), triples (four), total bases (52), and sacrifice hits (three). Nationally, she ranked sixth in hits, eighth in triples, 48th in average, 78th in total bases, and was the 33rd toughest batter to strike out. Impressively, Dickey struck out just three times as the typical two-hole batter.
The 2020 Academic All-District Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
Honorees selected first-team Academic All-District will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honorees will be announced from June 8-11.
