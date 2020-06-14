Collins Hill grad Brea Dickey has been named a second-team Academic All-American by CoSIDA, the organization announced last week.
Dickey is the first Academic All-American in the Division I history of Kennesaw State softball. She is the Owls’ first softball Academic All-American at any level since 1992.
Dickey earned a cumulative 4.0 GPA as of last semester, when she worked on a second major. She graduated last year with a degree in integrative studies, then began work on a degree in health and physical education.
On the field, Dickey led the 2020 team in average (.448), at-bats (88), runs (23), hits (39), triples (4), total bases (52) and sacrifice hits (3). She ranked sixth nationally in hits, as well as eighth in triples, 48th in average, 78th in total bases and 33rd as the toughest batter to strike out.
