Collins Hill grad Brea Dickey, a senior on Kennesaw State’s softball team, earned a pair of honors this week.
Dickey was named to the NFCA Division I All-Region Team as a second-team selection, and also was a first-team All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection. She was one of two Atlantic Sun players on the all-region team.
Appearing in all 51 games in left field, Dickey leads the team with a .366 batting average and a .615 slugging percentage, both ranking fourth in the league. In her 161 at-bats she scored 37 runs on 49 hits, logging 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 RBIs. Dickey recorded 71 putouts and two assists to finish the year as one of five players in the conference to record over 50 putouts with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
Dickey was named ASUN Player of the Week after her performance in three games against Georgia Tech and Georgia State. She earned a spot on the 2021 ASUN All-Tournament team following her performance in all four games of the tournament. She also was named to the 2021 ASUN All-Academic Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.