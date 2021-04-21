ALPHARETTA — A big comeback from eighth-ranked Alpharetta ended the Collins Hill girls soccer season with a 4-3 loss Wednesday in the Class AAAAAAA state playoff opener.
It was the final game for longtime Eagles coach Jeff Tinklepaugh, who is retiring.
Collins Hill had a 3-1 lead in the match, but couldn’t hold off the hosts.
