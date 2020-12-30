SNELLVILLE — Collins Hill’s girls basketball team won its third straight Deep South Classic championship Wednesday afternoon, defeating host Brookwood 56-55.
Eden Sample led the Eagles with 19 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Kyra Jefferson scored 15. Sacha Washington was a force on the interior with 11 points and 17 rebounds.
Jailah Clark made an important free throw in the closing seconds for the No. 1-ranked Eagles, now 10-0 on the season.
Brookwood’s Diana Collins made a 3-pointer as time expired to trim the final margin to a point. Collins had a game-high 28 points along with 11 rebounds, and teammate Ciera Hall scored 12.
The Broncos fall to 5-2.
