SUWANEE — Collins Hill girls basketball reached the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals with a 70-48 win over South Forsyth on Friday.
Sacha Washington (22 points), Kyra Jefferson (18 points) and Eden Sample (16 points) led the way for the Eagles (23-1), who advance to play at McEachern next week in the Elite Eight.
