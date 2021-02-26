©Dale Zanine 2021_02_2600054.JPG

Scenes and game action from the game between the Collins Hill girls against South Forsyth during Friday night’s playoff game at Collins Hill High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

SUWANEE — Collins Hill girls basketball reached the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals with a 70-48 win over South Forsyth on Friday.

Sacha Washington (22 points), Kyra Jefferson (18 points) and Eden Sample (16 points) led the way for the Eagles (23-1), who advance to play at McEachern next week in the Elite Eight.

