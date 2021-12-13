The historic state championship won this past weekend won't be the end of the 2021 high school football season for Collins Hill after all.
School officials confirmed Monday that the Eagles were issued, and have accepted, one of four invitations to play in the 2021 GEICO Bowl Series on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Top-ranked Collins Hill (15-0), which claimed the program's first Class AAAAAAA state title with a 24-8 win over No. 3 Milton at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium last Saturday, will take on Washington's Class AAAA state champ Graham-Kapowsin at Fertitta Field, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern Time.
“I'm just incredibly proud of my coaches and this group of kids,” Collins Hill athletic director Scarlett Grantham said. “They've worked so hard the last four years. It's just a tremendous opportunity for them to go play on a stage like this and represent Gwinnett County and our school. So I couldn't be prouder of them.”
As big a stage as Saturday's game is, the Eagles — who carry a consensus top-five national ranking, including as high as No. 3 by MaxPreps and USA Today — have played played on some pretty big ones already this season.
They opened the season in August by defeating No. 9 Brookwood in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and also scored wins over Mississippi powerhouse Greenville Christian 37-22 in the Freedom Bowl Classic a few weeks later and Region 8-AAAAAAA rival North Gwinnett in a nationally televised game in October.
This game will be a little bit different, though, as they will have very little time to prepare for a Graham-Kapowsin (14-0) team from nearly 2,700 miles away that recently won a state title of its own.
But Eagles coach Lenny Gregory isn't concerned about how his team will respond to the quick turnaround from celebrating a state title.
“It's a big deal,” Gregory said. “But it's no different from being in the playoffs and finding out who your opponent is, and then you've got to trade film and prepare. We weren't watching and preparing for Lowndes (while playing in previous rounds of the state playoffs). It's a four-hour (drive) to Lowndes and this will be a four-hour (flight) to Vegas.
“(The kids) are so pumped up. It's awesome. Everybody's fired up.”
