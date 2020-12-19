SUWANEE — While addressing his football team on the field after a 31-14 victory over Lowndes in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals, Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory mentioned a few statements that would be impossible in any other season.
He told his players that their season outlasted the school semester. He laughed about how the team would be practicing on Christmas Eve.
And finally before breaking up the huddle, he told his team that they were the greatest team in Collins Hill football history.
After the delirium of the team meeting died down, Gregory was still beaming about what his team accomplished.
“The kids take a lot of pride in being somewhere no other team at Collins Hill has ever been,” Gregory said. “This is the first football team that has ever made it to the state championship.”
Four years ago, Gregory took the job with the Eagles coming off a 2-8 season. After a painful rebuild that included three consecutive exits in the first round of the state playoffs, his team is on its way to the pinnacle of Georgia high school football.
The key to that rebuild has been an explosive offense, with junior quarterback Sam Horn and two-way superstar Travis Hunter leading the Eagles up and down the field at will all year. And with everything on the line in the biggest game in program history, that duo didn’t miss a beat.
Horn went 37-for-54 passing with four touchdown passes and 375 yards and fought off an injury he suffered in the middle of the third quarter after he was hit on a pass attempt.
“Everything is good,” Horn said. “His (the Lowndes defender) helmet hit my arm. It was like my funny bone, but on a different level.”
Collins Hill had to play two series without its quarterback after that, but the damage was already done.
Horn started his night with a 15-yard TD pass to Hunter on the opening possession of the game, and that was just the beginning. Collins Hill moved the ball into Lowndes territory on all eight first half possessions, but only held a 14-7 lead going into the locker room after three turnovers and a series of near misses in striking distance.
“I just felt like we needed to stay calm and keep doing what we were doing,” Gregory said. “I felt like we were going to win if we did not beat ourselves. That was the only thing that hurt us.”
Eventually Collins Hill did stop making those mistakes, and from there the visitors from Valdosta were unable to keep up. The Eagles doubled their lead the first time they touched the ball after halftime, with Hunter reaching around a Lowndes defender for an acrobatic 33-yard score that made it 21-7.
Four minutes later Hunter split the safeties and had nothing but grass in front of him, and Horn put the ball right on the money for a 45-yard TD that effectively sealed Collins Hill’s trip to Atlanta with a 28-7 lead. That catch put the bow on top of Hunter’s night that saw the Florida State commit finish with 183 receiving yards on 11 receptions with a hat trick of trips to the end zone.
“You know that man is going to come down with it,” Horn said. “Everybody did a good job there.”
Lowndes added one more score on a 42-yard scamper from quarterback Jaccuri Brown, but never seriously mounted a threat at the lead. Collins Hill ran out the clock, and that set off a celebration the likes of which Fahring Field has never seen before.
“There have been 43 state championships at Collins Hill, but zero in football, Gregory said. “When I came here that was the first mission that we had.”
When he arrived at Collins Hill after that 2-8 season in 2016, it might have looked like mission impossible.
Now his team is 48 minutes away from completing it.
COLLINS HILL 31, LOWNDES 14
Lowndes 0 7 7 0 — 14
Collins Hill 7 7 14 3 — 31
FIRST QUARTER
Collins Hill: Travis Hunter 15 pass from Sam Horn (Isaac Bonacci kick) 10:37
SECOND QUARTER
Lowndes: Jaccuri Brown 1 rush (Preston Hart kick) 5:10
Collins Hill: Sean Norris 9 pass from Horn (Bonacci kick) :47
THIRD QUARTER
Collins Hill: Hunter 33 pass from Horn (Bonacci kick) 8:15
Collins Hill: Hunter 45 pass from Horn (Bonacci kick) 4:39
Lowndes: Brown 42 rush (Hart kick) 3:46
FOURTH QUARTER
Collins Hill: Bonacci 26 FG 2:00
