LAWRENCEVILLE — After the defense for the top-ranked Collins Hill football team had its scoreless game streak snapped last week by North Gwinnett, it was determined to begin another streak against Mountain View.
Collins Hill (9-0, 3-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) fought through numerous penalties and mistakes to shut out Mountain View (3-5, 0-2) by the 28-0 Friday night.
The Eagles' defense shined throughout the game as they posted another shutout and stymied the Mountain View offense.
However, the story of the first half was a barrage of offensive penalties by Collins Hill, including several which took touchdowns off the board. The Eagles were penalized 16 times for more than 100 yards for the game.
Although quarterback Sam Horn passed for more than 175 yards in the first half, the mistakes were difficult to overcome.
“We were coming off a win in a big environment against North Gwinnett last week and maybe we lost a bit of our focus," Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. "The penalties are just a lack of focus and that is something that we definitely have to get fixed. When you play in Gwinnett County, anybody is capable of beating you on a given night when you play below your standards.”
The Collins Hill defense created an early turnover late in the first quarter. Jaylon Harris intercepted a Mason Kidd pass and returned it to the Mountain View 45-yard line.
The drive stalled due to penalties and Isaac Bonacci came on to boot a 35-yard field goal. This gave Collins Hill the early lead at 3-0 with only 54 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
On the Eagles' ensuing possession, Horn completed six passes to three different receivers. Ethan Davis completed the scoring drive by making a leaping catch for a 16-yard TD from Horn. Collins Hill led 10-0 with 7:16 left in the second quarter.
The Eagle offense got the ball once more in the second quarter with under two minutes remaining in the half.
After another nifty catch and run by Davis to move the ball down to the Mountain View 1-yard line, Spenser Anderson crashed over for the Collins Hill TD. Following the PAT, the Eagles led 17-0 at the half.
The Eagles defense began the second with another interception. This time, Mente Bridge picked off a Kidd pass at the Mountain View 24.
After the drive stalled, Bonacci booted a 30-yard field goal to extend the Collins Hill lead to 20-0 at the 8:10 mark of the third quarter.
Collins Hill added another score late in the third quarter. Anderson scored his second TD of the night with a 4-yard run just inside the pylon. The Eagles then chose to go for two. Davis hauled in a beautiful pass with touch from Horn for the successful conversion. The Eagles led 28-0 late in the third quarter.
“We play Mill Creek next week for the region championship at their place," Gregory said. "You can’t ask for a better opportunity and a better environment in which to play and we know that Mill Creek will be tough and they are also really good.”
Collins Hill 28, Mountain View 0
Mountain View 0 0 0 0 - 0
Collins Hill 3 14 11 0 - 28
FIRST QUARTER
Collins Hill: Isaac Bonacci 35 FG, 0.54
SECOND QUARTER
Collins Hill: Ethan Davis 16 pass from Sam Horn (Bonacci kick) 7:16
Collins Hill: Spenser Anderson 1 run (Bonacci kick) 0:24
THIRD QUARTER
Collins Hill: Bonacci 30 FG, 8:10
Collins Hill: Anderson 4 run (2-PT - Davis pass from Horn) 2:59
FOURTH QUARTER
None
