SHARPSBURG — A second-half surge from Collins Hill wasn’t enough to keep host East Coweta from storming back on a wet and wild Friday night of football.
Trailing 7-0 at the half, the Eagles came back to take a brief lead but the momentum didn’t last, and in the end the Indians celebrated their homecoming with a 24-17 victory in double overtime.
The victory improved East Coweta’s record to 5-1, while Collins Hill dropped to 4-2.
With Collins Hill leading 10-7 with under two minutes left in the game, the Indians took over at their own 9-yard line with just one timeout left.
The Indians worked their hurry up offense to perfection, picking up two third downs.
After a long run put the Indians inside the Eagles 10, kicker Beau Beldon split the uprights on a 22-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.
For a time, Collins Hill owned the second-half momentum. Spenser Anderson’s 6-yard run late in the third quarter tied the game at 7. With 5:04 left in the contest, Isaac Bonacci connected on a 28-yard field goal.
It was a little bit of redemption for Bonacci after two misses in a steady rain from start to finish.
In the overtime period with each team starting the drive at 15, East Coweta went on defense first, but couldn’t stop Collins Hill as Clint Gilbert scored on a 1-yard run.
East Coweta marched right back to tie the game at 17-17 when a tipped pass from Danny Shoch toward receiver Mason Holmes found its way to Indians teammate Fate Simmons, allowing the game to continue into a second overtime.
East Coweta put the game away when Tyrell Fudge caught a 9-yard pass from Shoch.
The Eagles had one one more chance, but a fourth-down pass from junior quarterback Sam Horn sailed out of the end zone to give the Indians the victory.
Indians 24, Eagles 17 2OT
Collins Hill 0 0 7 3 7 0 — 17
East Coweta 0 7 0 3 7 7 — 24
2nd Quarter
EC — Danny Shoch 1-yard run (Beau Beldon kick), 4:10
3rd Quarter
CH — Spenser Anderson 6-yard run (Isaac Bonacci kick)
4th Quarter
CH — Bonacci 28-yard field goal, 5:04
EC — Beldon 22-yard field goal 0:01
1st overtime
CH — Clint Gilbert 1 run (Bonacci kick)
EC — Fate Simmons 10-yard pass from Shoch (Beldon kick)
Second overtime
EC — Tyrell Fudge 9-yard pass from Shoch (Beldon kick)
