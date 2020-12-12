SUWANEE — For the first time in the 27-year history of Collins Hill football, there will be a state semifinal game at Fahring Field.
The Eagles fought off the Parkview Panthers 21-14 in front of an excited crowd to tie the program record for wins in a season and advance to the Final Four of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs, where they will meet the Lowndes Vikings next Friday night at home.
“We have told (the players) that they are writing their own story,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “What they are doing right now is going down in history in this school as one of the greatest teams to ever come through Collins Hill.”
The road to this landmark moment was rocky and came all the way down to the final minute. The Eagles were clinging to a seven-point lead with Parkview driving into Collins Hill territory, but the defense bowed up for one final stop on a fourth-and-12 play to preserve the victory.
The defense clinched the game for the Eagles late, but it got the scoring going in the second quarter.
Collins Hill’s two-way superstar Travis Hunter has found the end zone 20 times this season as a wide receiver, but this time he scored from the other side of the ball. Hunter intercepted an overthrown pass from quarterback Colin Houck early in the second quarter and took it back 20 yards to put the Eagles on top 7-0. Hunter added a fumble recovery later in the game to go with 11 catches for 98 yards on offense.
“The play before they ran the same play,” Hunter said. “I just sat in my zone, picked it off and took it in for six.”
Parkview’s star running back Cody Brown got his legs moving later in the second quarter. The Tennessee commit finished the night with 153 yards on 30 carries, and he took five carries for 63 yards on the drive after the Panthers fell behind. A big 34-yard gash set up first-and-goal, and his running mate Tyler Curtis punched the ball in to tie the score.
Collins Hill added a pair of field goals on either side of halftime in a game that turned into an extremely physical contest, with the Gwinnett foes trading vicious hits all night.
“They were very physical from the start,” Collins Hill wide receiver Clint Gilbert said. “Getting hit on the first play, I felt it.”
Parkview took its first lead of the game with nine seconds left in the third quarter when Houck hit Coastal Carolina commit Jared Brown for a 28-yard touchdown. Collins Hill’s high-flying offense had gone three quarters with just six points, and needed to get something going before the dream season slipped away.
It only took two minutes to turn the tide.
Sam Horn completed a third-and-5 pass to Gilbert to keep the drive alive, then found Hunter for a gain of 36 yards on the next play. Two plays after that, Horn threw a 28-yard touchdown pass of his own to Sean Norris that proved to be the game-winning score.
“It was a team effort,” Gregory said. “Our kids, they love each other and they play for each other. Not one time was anyone pointing fingers. We struggled a little bit there, but they picked us up. That’s what great teams do.”
There is no doubt that Collins Hill is a great team, and now there is a chance it could be the greatest in the state. The Eagles will join Lowndes, Grayson and Norcross in the Final Four of the AAAAAA playoffs, a place Collins Hill has only been twice before in program history.
The Eagles last advanced to this stage in 2010 under Kevin Reach, and also made it in 2001 led by Alan Fahring. In both cases, Collins Hill defeated Lowndes in the quarterfinals.
Before Friday, they were the two biggest wins in program history. Now there is a third in the pantheon, and an opportunity to surpass all of them against those same Lowndes Vikings on the field that bears Fahring’s name next Friday night.
“Every game is a new chapter and a new story,” Gregory said. “And they are in control of that story.”
Now his team is only two chapters away from finishing that story with a championship.
COLLINS HILL 21, PARKVIEW 14
Parkview 0 7 7 0 — 14
Collins Hill 0 10 3 8 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Collins Hill: Travis Hunter 20 yard interception return (Isaac Bonacci kick) 10:05
Parkview: Tyler Curtis 2 rush (Olubade Baker kick) 4:11
Collins Hill: Bonacci 38 FG :00
THIRD QUARTER
Collins Hill: Bonacci 41 FG 6:17
Parkview: Jared Brown 28 pass from Colin Houck (Baker kick) :09
FOURTH QUARTER
Collins Hill: Sean Norris 28 pass from Sam Horn (Clint Gilbert pass to Horn) 10:42
