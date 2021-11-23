Region champion Collins Hill earned two of the top four awards on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Football Team, released Tuesday by the league’s coaches.
The Eagles’ Travis Hunter was Athlete of the Year, and teammate Sam Horn was Offensive Player of the Year. Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Peachtree Ridge’s Eddie Park was Specialist of the Year.
The full all-region team is as follows:
First-Team Offense
QB Ethan Washington, North Gwinnett
RB Donovan Journey, Mill Creek
RB Marcus McFarlane, North Gwinnett
WR Cade Funderburk, North Gwinnett
WR Dylan Gary, North Gwinnett
WR Cam Pedro, Collins Hill
WR Justin Wilson, Mountain View
TE Ethan Davis, Collins Hill
OL Aidan Banfield, Mill Creek
OL Jaylen George, Collins Hill
OL Rylan Little, Mill Creek
OL Daniel O’Leary, Mountain View
OL Jaaymen Rochelle, North Gwinnett
KR Makhail Wood, Mill Creek
K Trace Butcher, Mill Creek
First-Team Defense
DL Manny Gyamfi, Mountain View
DL Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett
DL Asani Redwood, Collins Hill
DL Trey Smith, Peachtree Ridge
DL Tyler Walton, North Gwinnett
LB Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek
LB Dion Crawford, Collins Hill
LB Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett
LB Armond Jones, Mountain View
DB Jordan Buchanan, North Gwinnett
DB Christian Harris, Collins Hill
DB Jayvon Henderson, Mill Creek
DB Bryson Taylor, Mill Creek
P Jacob Ulrich, Mill Creek
LS Christian Epling, Mill Creek
Second-Team Offense
QB Hayden Clark, Mill Creek; RB Spenser Anderson, Collins Hill; WR Miles Abernathy; WR Jairus Griffin, Peachtree Ridge; WR Brendan Jenkins, Mill Creek; WR Sean Reese, Mountain View; TE Allante Burley, Peachtree Ridge; OL Luke Fitts, Peachtree Ridge; OL Robert Long, North Gwinnett; OL Cedric Richardson, Collins Hill; OL Robby Watson, Collins Hill; OL Canton Wilhoit, Mill Creek; H Hayden Morton, North Gwinnett; K Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill
Second-Team Defense
DL Brandon Akers, Mill Creek; DL John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge; DL Justin Greene, Mountain View; DL Johnathan Hamm, North Gwinnett; LB Jace Anderson, North Gwinnett; LB Roberto Bryant, Collins Hill; LB Rich Dorsey, Collins Hill; LB Zach Jollay, Mill Creek; LB Kevin Mitchell, Mill Creek; DB Justin Alexander, Peachtree Ridge; DB Mente Bridge, Collins Hill; DB Jayden Davis, Collins Hill; DB Trey Moss, Mountain View; DB Tyree Tatum, Peachtree Ridge; LS Aaron Yoo, Peachtree Ridge
