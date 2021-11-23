©Dale Zanine 2021_08_21 00506.JPG
Buy Now

Collins Hill’s Sam Horn (21) passes against Brookwood during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

 Dale Zanine

Region champion Collins Hill earned two of the top four awards on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Football Team, released Tuesday by the league’s coaches.

The Eagles’ Travis Hunter was Athlete of the Year, and teammate Sam Horn was Offensive Player of the Year. Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Peachtree Ridge’s Eddie Park was Specialist of the Year.

The full all-region team is as follows:

First-Team Offense

QB Ethan Washington, North Gwinnett

RB Donovan Journey, Mill Creek

RB Marcus McFarlane, North Gwinnett

WR Cade Funderburk, North Gwinnett

WR Dylan Gary, North Gwinnett

WR Cam Pedro, Collins Hill

WR Justin Wilson, Mountain View

TE Ethan Davis, Collins Hill

OL Aidan Banfield, Mill Creek

OL Jaylen George, Collins Hill

OL Rylan Little, Mill Creek

OL Daniel O’Leary, Mountain View

OL Jaaymen Rochelle, North Gwinnett

KR Makhail Wood, Mill Creek

K Trace Butcher, Mill Creek

First-Team Defense

DL Manny Gyamfi, Mountain View

DL Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett

DL Asani Redwood, Collins Hill

DL Trey Smith, Peachtree Ridge

DL Tyler Walton, North Gwinnett

LB Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek

LB Dion Crawford, Collins Hill

LB Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett

LB Armond Jones, Mountain View

DB Jordan Buchanan, North Gwinnett

DB Christian Harris, Collins Hill

DB Jayvon Henderson, Mill Creek

DB Bryson Taylor, Mill Creek

P Jacob Ulrich, Mill Creek

LS Christian Epling, Mill Creek

Second-Team Offense

QB Hayden Clark, Mill Creek; RB Spenser Anderson, Collins Hill; WR Miles Abernathy; WR Jairus Griffin, Peachtree Ridge; WR Brendan Jenkins, Mill Creek; WR Sean Reese, Mountain View; TE Allante Burley, Peachtree Ridge; OL Luke Fitts, Peachtree Ridge; OL Robert Long, North Gwinnett; OL Cedric Richardson, Collins Hill; OL Robby Watson, Collins Hill; OL Canton Wilhoit, Mill Creek; H Hayden Morton, North Gwinnett; K Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill

Second-Team Defense

DL Brandon Akers, Mill Creek; DL John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge; DL Justin Greene, Mountain View; DL Johnathan Hamm, North Gwinnett; LB Jace Anderson, North Gwinnett; LB Roberto Bryant, Collins Hill; LB Rich Dorsey, Collins Hill; LB Zach Jollay, Mill Creek; LB Kevin Mitchell, Mill Creek; DB Justin Alexander, Peachtree Ridge; DB Mente Bridge, Collins Hill; DB Jayden Davis, Collins Hill; DB Trey Moss, Mountain View; DB Tyree Tatum, Peachtree Ridge; LS Aaron Yoo, Peachtree Ridge

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.