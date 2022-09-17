TYRONE — Turnovers proved costly for the Collins Hill Eagles as they fell 33-17 at Sandy Creek in non-region football Friday night.
Collins Hill (2-2) led 17-14 going into the fourth quarter but the game unraveled for the Eagles beginning with a fumble with six seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Two plays after Sandy Creek (4-1) recovered the fumble, the Patriots scored thanks to a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Geimere Latimer.
Two plays into its next possession, Collins Hill again fumbled and again Sandy Creek recovered. Five plays after the turnover, Amari Latimer scored on a 1-yard run to increase the Patriots’ lead to 26-17.
On Collins Hill’s first play of its next drive, Sandy Creek’s Cameron Watts intercepted a Mikey Sheehan pass and returned it for a touchdown to pad Sandy Creek’s lead to 33-17.
It was the second straight loss for the reigning Class AAAAAAA state champions.
“Right now, we’re just a young football team,” said Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot and we’re beating ourselves and you look at that. We’re winning the game and the momentum and then we give them the turnover and short field and they convert it. And then come back and another turnover and then a pick six. It just spiraled.”
The teams battled back and forth during the first half as there were four lead changes.
Collins Hill’s first drive of the game stalled at the Sandy Creek 11 but Alfredo Cordero booted a 33-yard field goal to put the Eagles up 3-0 with 5:57 remaining in the first quarter.
Sandy Creek came back on its next possession and claimed a 7-3 lead when Geimere Latimer scored on a 30-yard run.
Collins then put together a 16-play scoring drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Sheehan to Ethan Campbell.
Sheehan completed 20 of 34 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. About halfway into the fourth quarter, Sheehan went down with a leg injury. Gregory said after the game he didn’t know the extent of the injury.
Jayden Davis led Collins Hill in receiving with seven catches for 95 yards. Jacarri Thomas paced Collins Hill in rushing with 13 carries for 70 yards.
With 5:53 remaining in the second quarter, Sandy Creek intercepted a Sheehan pass and six plays later,took a 14-10 lead when Geimere Latimer scored on a 4-yard run.
Late in the second quarter, Collins Hill recovered a Sandy Creek fumble at the Sandy Creek 46.
Sheehan then completed a 36-yard pass to Chase Nash and two plays later, Sheehan completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Richardson to give Collins Hill a 17-14 lead.
