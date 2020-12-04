SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s football team went into the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs expecting a shootout against Denmark.
What it got was a slugfest.
The Eagles and Danes traded defensive stands for most of the night at a frigid Fahring Field, but an early score from quarterback Sam Horn and two interceptions from the defense paced the Eagles to a 17-6 victory.
The Eagles are into the Elite Eight for just the fifth time, and the first time since 2015, and will now contend with the Parkview Panthers in an all-Gwinnett showdown next Friday night.
Denmark came into the game off its first playoff win in program history, a 63-0 shellacking over Discovery where four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin accounted for six total touchdowns. Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory called McLaughlin “the best quarterback we’ve seen all year” during the week.
McLaughlin was sacked twice as often as he completed a pass, hitting the turf six times while only completing three passes against a ferocious Collins Hill defense.
“We knew that it was a big game against a big-time quarterback,” Gregory said. “We challenged our defensive line all week to really get after him. We did a lot of movements, a lot of different twists and things like that. I just thought the kids did a great job. They played in the backfield, and did exactly what we worked on all week."
That pressure started right away when McLaughlin was harassed on his second drop back of the night. Collins Hill cornerback Justin Richardson took advantage of a hurried pass, stepping in front of it for an interception. Horn capitalized off the turnover with a 29-yard rushing touchdown on the third play of the ensuing drive.
“I just read the route,” Richardson said on his interception. “The quarterback was staring, so I just jumped it.”
The Eagles drove the ball inside the one on their next possession, but the Danes stuffed Spenser Anderson behind the line of scrimmage on first down, then forced two incompletions to force the home team to settle for an Isaac Bonacci field goal.
The Eagles came into Friday averaging 39.2 points per game across a five-game winning streak, but they were forced to win a very different type of game. The offense struggled to get going after the initial success, and Denmark managed to stay in striking distance for most of the affair.
“When you get in the playoffs there are going to be games like this,” Gregory said. “Hats off to Denmark; we knew they were a good football team. For our defense to hold that offense to six points is pretty good.”
The Danes didn’t even cross midfield until there were four minutes left in the first half when McLaughlin completed a 31-yard strike to Casey Gunn. That big play set up a field goal attempt to cut the deficit back to seven, but Richardson was on the scene again. The senior cornerback added a blocked field goal to his interception, preserving a 10-0 lead for Collins Hill going into halftime.
“I timed it up perfectly on the snap,” Richardson said. “I do it every day in practice. I just got a hand up and I blocked it.”
And even on a night where defense and special teams ruled, Collins Hill’s explosive offense had to sneak one lightning bolt drive in the mix.
The touchdown that put the game out of reach was much more like the Collins Hill offense of the past month. Horn led the Eagles 82 yards down the field in just four snaps to make it 17-0, all but ending any chance at a comeback. The two big plays of the drive both came on passes to Clint Gilbert, with the first one bringing the ball out to midfield and the second one coming on a 24-yard TD pass down the left sideline.
McLaughlin showed a flash too with a 43-yard post route to Azari Brown that snapped the shutout early in the fourth quarter, but the hole was too big. The Danes only got the ball back one more time, and the possession ended the same way the first one did.
This time it was Travis Hunter who made the play, setting up Collins Hill’s offense to run out the clock by intercepting McLaughlin with just over two minutes remaining.
It was not a vintage 2020 Collins Hill performance, but it was enough to earn another game next Friday night against Parkview.
“I will take a 1-0 win any day,” Gregory said. “A win is a win, and we found a way to get it done.”
A win is a win, and now the Eagles are three away from the first state championship in school history.
COLLINS HILL 17, DENMARK 6
Denmark 0 0 0 6 — 6
Collins Hill 10 0 7 0 — 17
FIRST QUARTER
Collins Hill: Sam Horn 29 run (Isaac Bonacci kick) 10:20
Collins Hill: Bonacci 20 FG 4:46
SECOND QUARTER
None
THIRD QUARTER
Collins Hill: Clint Gilbert 24 pass from Horn (Bonacci kick) 3:33
FOURTH QUARTER
Denmark: Azari Brown 43 pass from Aaron McLaughlin (kick blocked) 8:55
