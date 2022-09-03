SUWANEE — After falling behind 13-0 in the second quarter, Collins Hill's football team reeled off 16 straight points to come from behind and beat Brookwood, 16-13 at Fahring Field.
The Eagles' defense and dropped balls by the Broncos' skill players contributed to a tough night for four-star quarterback and Alabama commitment Dylan Lonergan, as he was limited to 9 of 22 passing for 130 yards.
In addition to the defense, special teams played a huge role for the Eagles as three punts were downed inside the 10, which limited the Broncos' dynamic offense to their lowest point total since last year's Corky Kell Classic game (10) that the Eagles also won.
"This team is young, but they're hungry," said Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory, whose team won its first state title last season. "The kids hear the doubts people have, but the future is bright at Collins Hill. We have two freshmen starting, but it could really be three or four, and seven sophomores starting (as well)."
For the Broncos (1-2), it's a tough game to swallow as they felt like they had the capabilities to win the game.
"They're hurting," Brookwood head coach Philip Jones said. "We made some critical mistakes at the worst time and you just can't win games that way. We're going to have to watch the film and see how they respond after the fact."
The beginning wasn't good for the Eagles (2-0), however, A bad snap on a punt gave the Brookwood offense the ball on the 37. Two offsides penalties on the defense didn't help matters as Brookwood took advantage with first-down plays right afterward. A holding call on Brookwood negated a touchdown pass to Bryce Dopson, but two plays later, Lonergan found Lee Niles (2 catches, 53 yards) in the back corner of the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was missed, leaving the score at 6-0 with 7:05 to go in the first quarter.
Then, the rain came as neither team was able to mount much offense for a few drives. Late in the first quarter, after another offsides penalty against Collins Hill gave Brookwood a 4th-and-2 at the 32, the Eagles got a huge tackle for loss from senior three-star linebacker Dion Crawford to turn the ball over on downs.
"Dion is the heartbeat of this defense," Gregory said. "I'm just glad he's on our side."
Late in the second quarter, things began to pick back up in the game. A 30-yard completion from Lonergan to Niles and a 20-yard run by Lonergan moved the ball down to the 7. Three plays later, Lonergan snuck it in from the 1 to give the Broncos a 13-0 lead with 3:24 to go before halftime.
That's when the Collins Hill offense woke up. Quarterback Mikey Sheehan rushed for 26 yards and then completed a 16-yard pass to Quentin Grambo. Two plays later, Sheehan scrambled to buy time and found a wide-open Jayden Davis (2 catches, 55 yards) in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown pass to bring the score to 13-7 with 1:32 to go before halftime.
The Eagles got the ball back one more time before halftime, but a fumble at the 39 was recovered by Brookwood's Cole Van Hassel to send the game to halftime.
Collins Hill's defense made the first big play of the second half after offsetting pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties made it 1st-and-10 at the 30. On the next play, Ethan Campbell was tracking Lonergan's throw and intercepted it to give the ball back to the Eagles. Although the Eagles weren't able to put points on the board on the ensuing drive, a 39-yard punt by Sheehan pinned the Broncos down on the 2, who were then forced to punt after getting nowhere on three plays.
"Sixty percent of games are decided by a special teams play," Gregory said. "We take pride in our special teams and spend a lot of time working on it."
The Eagles took that and went to work. A nine-yard rush by Sheehan followed by a late hit out of bounds moved the ball down to the 9. Two plays later, Sheehan found Isaiah Richardson (3 catches, 22 yards) for an 11-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles their first lead of the game, 14-13.
From there, the defense took over as Brookwood's offense struggled to get any momentum, only gaining 62 total yards the rest of the game. The defense's stellar game culminated in a safety (after a punt inside the 5) with 2:12 to go in the fourth quarter when Brookwood was caught holding in the end zone, giving the game its final points.
"It's not fun, but we're going to be battle-tested (when region starts)," Jones said. "Iron sharpens iron."
The Eagles were led by Sheehan, who went 13 of 30 for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while Jacarri Thomas had 17 carries for 76 yards.
The Broncos got 58 yards on four catches from Jumal Prothro and 88 yards rushing by Lonergan.
Brookwood 6 7 0 0 - 13
Collins Hill 0 7 7 2 - 16
FIRST QUARTER
Brookwood: Lee Niles 23 pass from Dylan Lonergan (kick failed) 7:05
SECOND QUARTER
Brookwood: Lonergan 1 run (Danny Elrod kick) 3:24
Collins Hill: Jayden Davis 22 pass from Mikey Sheehan (Issac Bonacci kick) 1:32
THIRD QUARTER
Collins Hill: Isaiah Richardson 11 pass from Sheehan (Bonacci kick) 3:16
FOURTH QUARTER
Collins Hill: Safety, 2:12
