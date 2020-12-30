ATLANTA — A train wreck of a first half Wednesday night doomed Collins Hill’s hopes of a Class AAAAAAA football championship.
Down 35-0 at halftime, the Eagles headed to the locker room disappointed with their showing against nationally ranked Grayson at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. Their chances of winning were slim, leaving two quarters to either concede defeat or play for pride and their reputation.
They chose the latter.
Collins Hill eventually lost 38-14, but responded to the adversity with a much better showing in the second half. If not for a 1-for-4 result in red-zone scoring, including a controversial fourth-down catch by Travis Hunter that was ruled incomplete and not a touchdown, the final margin could have been even closer.
“We got to halftime and I told them that we did everything wrong in the first half, the things we preach, we just came out and self-destructed,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “You don’t get a do-over. You can’t go back and do that over again. The kids were upset. The coaches were upset at halftime. What I told them, I got them all in and I looked at them and said, ‘Guys, in the next 24 minutes the whole state of Georgia is going to judge you on how you respond to this. If you go out there and just lay an egg and play bad, keep doing this and quit, then everybody is going to come up with an assumption of who you are. And it’s not who you are. It’s not what we’ve done all year. We’ve fought. We’ve been scrappy. We’re fighters. We’re competitors. All I can ask from you is you go out there in the second half, we’re going to get the ball first, let’s go score and do what we can. I’m not saying we’re going to win the game, but let’s see what we can do.’
“I’m just so proud of our kids for actually doing that. They settled down there and did that.”
Collins Hill did score on the second-half’s opening possession when Sam Horn hit Hunter for a leaping, 5-yard TD catch. Grayson answered with a field goal, but didn’t score again.
Horn took the Eagles into Grayson territory on the next possession, but it ended with a missed 30-yard field goal. The junior quarterback, who finished 32 of 49 passing for 243 yards and two TDs, followed it up with a 45-yard TD pass to Clint Gilbert with 2:33 left in the third quarter to get within 38-14.
Gilbert had eight catches for 88 yards, backing up Hunter’s 11 catches for 100 yards.
An interception by Hunter set up another drive late in the third that continued early in the fourth. It reached the Rams’ 17-yard line before a fourth-down incompletion.
Another 15-play Collins Hill drive in the fourth quarter reached the Grayson 6-yard line before it ended on downs.
Scoring 14 points on a Grayson defense that had surrendered only six points in its previous five games was noteworthy, but the Eagles could have put up even more points if they avoided the red zone issues.
“If you’re looking at who won the first half, they did, and who won the second half, we did,” Gregory said. “Unfortunately, we don’t get a trophy for winning the second half, but I think we outplayed them in the second half. I’m proud of our kids for that resolve. I think everybody in the state looks at it and says, ‘Man, what if this team started like that?’”
The championship game loss was disappointing, particularly because of the subpar first half, but Collins Hill still has plenty to like about its breakout, 12-3 season.
The Eagles won the Region 8-AAAAAAA title, their first region championship since 2013, and won their first playoff game since 2015. Most importantly, they reached the state championship game for the first time in school history.
A number of key players, including Horn and Hunter, are underclassmen, leaving hopes of a state title run in 2021.
“Speaking of the senior class, they’re the greatest team. This right here is the greatest team that ever played at Collins Hill High School,” Gregory said. “They get to graduate knowing they set the bar. They’re region champions. They’re state finalists. They won nine home games. They successfully defended The Hill. I don’t know if there’s ever been a team at Collins Hill that defended The Hill the way we did. Nobody’s ever won nine games at Collins Hill at home.
“There’s a lot of things that these guys set records for. We had individuals set records, the team set records. So there’s the bar. The seniors set the bar. I told our underclassmen, ‘You’ve got a chance to beat them and be the best team. So how do you want to leave it?’ So next year our goal is to win the state championship. We need to finish this. Our kids all said in there that next year we want to win the state championship.”
