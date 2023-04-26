x_DSC4784.jpg

Scenes and action during Tuesday night’s Class AAAAAAA State Soccer quarterfinals played at Collins Hill High School. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

SUWANEE — Third-ranked Collins Hill produced its 15th clean sheet of the season Tuesday as it handed 10th-ranked Campbell a 3-0 defeat on Fahring Field in the Class AAAAAAA state boys soccer quarterfinals.

After coming up short in the second round three of the last four seasons, the Eagles are heading back to the Final Four for the first time since 2013.

