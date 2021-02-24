SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s boys basketball program claimed just its second state tournament win in the past 20 years Wednesday, defeating Etowah 75-67.
The Eagles will host neighboring Discovery in the second round.
Chris Lanns (16 points), Vino Glover (15 points), Jabre Mills (15 points) and Ethan Davis (14 points) scored in double figures for Collins Hill (16-9).
