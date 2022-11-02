62365694ccd0d.image.jpg

Collins Hill athletic director Scarlett Grantham, middle, at a celebration for the Eagles' 2021 state football championship.

 File photo

Collins Hill athletic director Scarlett Grantham is headed for a new challenge after recently accepting the athletic director position at Alpharetta in neighboring Fulton County.

Grantham has worked at Collins Hill since 2007, and has been athletic director since 2016, overseeing an athletic program that won 10 region titles and the high school’s first state football championship in 2021. She also serves on the Georgia High School Association’s Executive Committee and has served on the GHSA Board of Trustees. She was the Georgia Athletic Directors Association’s Region 8-AAAAAAA Athletic Director of the Year in 2021.

