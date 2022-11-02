Collins Hill athletic director Scarlett Grantham is headed for a new challenge after recently accepting the athletic director position at Alpharetta in neighboring Fulton County.
Grantham has worked at Collins Hill since 2007, and has been athletic director since 2016, overseeing an athletic program that won 10 region titles and the high school’s first state football championship in 2021. She also serves on the Georgia High School Association’s Executive Committee and has served on the GHSA Board of Trustees. She was the Georgia Athletic Directors Association’s Region 8-AAAAAAA Athletic Director of the Year in 2021.
She also played a pivotal role in Gwinnett’s launch of girls flag football, which kick-started the sport’s successful growth throughout the state as a sanctioned GHSA sport.
“For the past 16 years, Collins Hill High School has been my home,” Grantham said. “First as a teacher and a coach, and most recently as an assistant principal and the athletic director. It has been my great pleasure and honor to serve our students, community and staff. Collins Hill has always been about wonderful people. There have been so many along the way that encouraged and grew me, helping to mold me into the leader and educator that I am today. I am forever grateful for them and for my Eagle family.
“A few weeks ago, I was contacted by the Fulton County athletic director, Dr. Steven Craft, about a new opportunity to serve as the athletic director at Alpharetta High School. After meeting with the principal, Dr. Shannon Kersey, I was completely blown away. While my heart has always been an Eagle, the chance to be part of a new community and the challenge of growing another athletic program is a fantastic opportunity for me to grow as a leader and a person.”
Grantham was an assistant basketball coach at Collins Hill from 2007-16, and also was head tennis and head volleyball coach during her time with the Eagles.
Collins Hill is in the process of interviewing candidates to replace Grantham, who begins her new role at Alpharetta in January.
“I will always be one of the biggest cheerleaders for the Eagles, regardless of the colors I may wear,” Grantham said. “There are many great people at Collins Hill that continue to do great things for the kids and the community. (Collins Hill principal) Mrs. (Lee) Augmon is a wonderful leader, and she is just getting started creating her legacy. I look forward to this next chapter in my life, but I will always carry a piece of Collins Hill in my heart.”
