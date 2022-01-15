After helping Collins Hill’s football program to its first state championship in 2021, Hayden Gregory is now a first-time head football coach.
Gregory, the son of Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory, was announced Friday as the head coach at Bluffton (S.C.), which is coming off a 2-8 season. Bluffton is inland between Hilton Head, S.C. and I-95.
Gregory has coached the offensive line at Collins Hill the past five seasons, initially leading a run-heavy offense before transitioning to a pass-heavy attack the past three years. He is a graduate of Grayson, where he won the 2011 state title and was a first-team all-county selection as a senior offensive lineman.
He played college football at Mercer, where he also was a student assistant coach from 2015-16.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
