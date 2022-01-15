Coach-Pic.jpg

After helping Collins Hill’s football program to its first state championship in 2021, Hayden Gregory is now a first-time head football coach.

Gregory, the son of Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory, was announced Friday as the head coach at Bluffton (S.C.), which is coming off a 2-8 season. Bluffton is inland between Hilton Head, S.C. and I-95.

Gregory has coached the offensive line at Collins Hill the past five seasons, initially leading a run-heavy offense before transitioning to a pass-heavy attack the past three years. He is a graduate of Grayson, where he won the 2011 state title and was a first-team all-county selection as a senior offensive lineman.

He played college football at Mercer, where he also was a student assistant coach from 2015-16.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

