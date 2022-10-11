Collins Hill recently announced the high school’s new head track and field coaches for the 2022-23 season.
Chris Stephens is the Eagles’ head boys track and field coach, and Heather Hunting is the head girls track and field coach.
“I am so excited to welcome Chris to Collins Hill,” Collins Hill athletic director Scarlett Grantham said. “He has a wealth of knowledge and experience that I know will help rejuventate our track program. He is passionate about helping kids and is already working hard to recruit athletes in our school.
“Heather has been here at Collins Hill for some time, and also serves as our head cross country coach. She has done a tremendous job recruiting runners and rebuilding that program. I know the combination fo Coach Hunting and Coach Stephens is going to be a successful one for our track program here at Collins Hill.”
Stephens, a Kennesaw State grad and a graduate of North Cobb High School, joined the Collins Hill staff this school year after previously coaching track and cross country at Grayson. He coached at Providence Christian before taking a job at Grayson.
“I am humbled by the opportunity Scarlett gave me to lead the boys track and field team at The Hill,” Stephens said. “The mentors I’ve had along the way at Grayson, Providence Christian and other schools have helped shape me as a teacher and coach and I can’t thank them enough for their investment. I’m excited to work with Coach Hunting to help get the most out of our athletes, not only on the track but in the classroom as well.”
Hunting has been head cross country coach the past two seasons at Collins Hill, where she has been a math teacher since 2018. The Ontario, Canada native and California State University-Bakersfield grad has worked in Gwinnett County Public Schools since 2008.
“After two years coaching our Eagles cross country team, I am so excited to be coaching our girls track and field team this spring,” Hunting said. “Our athletes showed me this past spring how dedicated they are to improving, and I look forward to working with Coach Stephens as we grow these talented individuals into an even stronger team.”
