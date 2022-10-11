20221011_141330.jpg

Heather Hunting, left, and Chris Stephens, right, are the new head track and field coaches at Collins Hill.

 Special Photo

Collins Hill recently announced the high school’s new head track and field coaches for the 2022-23 season.

Chris Stephens is the Eagles’ head boys track and field coach, and Heather Hunting is the head girls track and field coach.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

More Sports