Collins Hill, up to No. 7 nationally in the MaxPreps and USA Today rankings for high school football, gets another tough test in non-region play Friday night against East Coweta. Both teams enter with a 5-0 record.
A sixth win for the Eagles would match the best start to a season in program history — something they also accomplished in back-to-back seasons in 2008 and 2009. Both of those teams lost two of their final four games and fell in the first round of the state playoffs, a postseason fate this version of Collins Hill is unlikely to encounter.
The Eagles, after a state runner-up finish in 2020, are gearing up for a state championship run. They have played well of late in back-to-back shutouts of Rome (34-0) and Alpharetta (42-0). The defense got big games last week from both Asani Redwood (two sacks, three tackles for losses, seven quarterback hurries) and Dion Crawford (two sacks, two tackles for losses).
Cam Pedro rushed for a score and had a touchdown catch against Alpharetta, and Christian Harris provided a special teams boost with a blocked field goal that preserved the shutout.
East Coweta, led by former South Gwinnett head coach John Small, has been equally stout defensively with three shutouts in the past four games. The Indians’ offense includes 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback Daniel Shoch, a Mercer commitment who has thrown for 650 yards and six TDs, along with Trey Bowles (305 rushing yards, five TDs) and D.J. Reid (230 rushing yards, five TDs).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: East Coweta won 24-17 in overtime last year
