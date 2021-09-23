©Dale Zanine 2021_08_21 00928.JPG
Scenes and action from the game between Brookwood against Collins Hill during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

East Coweta Indians (2-AAAAAAA)

Coach: John Small

Record: 5-0

Last week: Beat Northgate 36-0

Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Lenny Gregory

Record: 5-0

Last week: Beat Alpharetta 42-0

Collins Hill, up to No. 7 nationally in the MaxPreps and USA Today rankings for high school football, gets another tough test in non-region play Friday night against East Coweta. Both teams enter with a 5-0 record.

A sixth win for the Eagles would match the best start to a season in program history — something they also accomplished in back-to-back seasons in 2008 and 2009. Both of those teams lost two of their final four games and fell in the first round of the state playoffs, a postseason fate this version of Collins Hill is unlikely to encounter.

The Eagles, after a state runner-up finish in 2020, are gearing up for a state championship run. They have played well of late in back-to-back shutouts of Rome (34-0) and Alpharetta (42-0). The defense got big games last week from both Asani Redwood (two sacks, three tackles for losses, seven quarterback hurries) and Dion Crawford (two sacks, two tackles for losses).

Cam Pedro rushed for a score and had a touchdown catch against Alpharetta, and Christian Harris provided a special teams boost with a blocked field goal that preserved the shutout.

East Coweta, led by former South Gwinnett head coach John Small, has been equally stout defensively with three shutouts in the past four games. The Indians’ offense includes 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback Daniel Shoch, a Mercer commitment who has thrown for 650 yards and six TDs, along with Trey Bowles (305 rushing yards, five TDs) and D.J. Reid (230 rushing yards, five TDs).

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: East Coweta won 24-17 in overtime last year

Location: Collins Hill High School

