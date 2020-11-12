Collins Hill’s football team is a victory away from a major goal.
The Eagles, with a win Friday over Mill Creek, can clinch the program’s first region championship since 2013. They also have a chance to snap a six-game losing streak to Mill Creek that dates back to that 2013 season.
“It’s a huge opportunity,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “We haven’t done anything yet. We’ve got to win the game. The stage is set. I know they’ve got a really good football team over there (at Mill Creek). We’ve got a good team. It’s going to be a great game. … They’re really good on defense. They’ve got a really good running back. They’re always really good up front, very well-coached. It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
Collins Hill (7-2, 3-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) survived a really tough schedule to get to this point, and Mill Creek’s path was just as tough, if not tougher. The Hawks have battled injuries to get healthy at the right time, playing their best (particularly on offense) the past two weeks in wins over Mountain View and Newton.
Last week’s 31-0 win over Newton was a complete effort with the defense led by Caleb Downs (four tackles, interception for touchdown, one pass breakup), Jack Clayton (six tackles, one QB hurry, one forced fumble, one pass breakup), Prince Morgan (four tackles, two QB hurries), Jamal Anderson (seven tackles) and Gavin Guerra (five tackles, one QB hurry) posting the shutout. Hayden Clark (6 of 11 passing for 107 yards, TD), Christian McIntyre (21-yard TD catch, two pancake blocks) and Collin Russell (winning blocking grade, two pancake blocks) were among the offensive standouts.
Like Collins Hill, Mill Creek (4-4, 1-1) also has an opportunity — to shake up the top of the region. A win by the Hawks would give Collins Hill, North Gwinnett and Mill Creek one region loss each and likely forge a tie for first when next week’s regular-season finales are done. Tiebreakers would then come into play to determine the playoff seeding for that trio.
“It is a big one,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “It’s the next region game and it’s a great challenge. Collins Hill’s a hot team right now, not only in the region but in Gwinnett County. They’re playing very well on offense and spreading the ball around with a talented quarterback (Sam Horn) to not only the (Travis) Hunter kid, but their other receivers are definitely threats. And defensively, they fly around. They’re always good on defense.”
Collins Hill also has been at its best lately, putting up 42 points on North in a huge region win and following it up with a 42-7 win at Mountain View last Friday. Horn completed 18 of 25 passes for 212 yards and three TDs in three quarters last week, Hunter had six catches for 91 yards and a TD, in addition to throwing a 41-yard TD pass, and Spenser Anderson was a threat on the ground (eight rushes, 61 yards, two TDs) and as a receiver (five catches for 38 yards, TD). Cedric Richardson (91 percent blocking grade, three pancake blocks) led the way on the line.
Dion Crawford (seven tackles, two for losses, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery), James Smith (four tackles for losses, two sacks, six QB hurries) and Christian Harris (eight tackles, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery) were major disruptive forces on defense to keep Mountain View’s potent passing attack in check, while Justin Richardson had a pair of blocked punts.
Another big game awaits both teams Friday, though it isn’t something new for either. Extremely challenging schedules have made virtually every week a tall task for the Hawks and the Eagles.
“I think the games we’ve played has prepared us to not be mentally overwhelmed by how good Collins Hill is,” Lovelady said. “And they are good.”
