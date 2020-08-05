Former Greater Atlanta Christian offensive tackle Devin Cochran will not enroll at Georgia Tech after initially announcing he would be playing for the Yellow Jackets as a graduate transfer.
Tech head coach Geoff Collins made the announcement Wednesday after practice, but chose not to elaborate on the reasons for Cochran's decision.
Cochran, who spent the past four years at Vanderbilt, had announced the transfer after his junior season with the Commodores. Cochran started 32 games including over 96 percent of Vanderbilt’s offensive snaps in 2018.
Cochran tallied over 50 pancake blocks his senior year at GAC and didn’t allow a single sack, earning first-team, all-county honors.
The 6-foot-7, 320-pound tackle was projected to start for the Jackets at either left or right tackle. Now, the Jackets will have to look elsewhere. Junior Charlie Clark and three-star freshman Jordan Williams are the names to watch to take over the starting tackle job.
