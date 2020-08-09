SAN FRANCISCO — Collin Morikawa’s only gaffe Sunday came in a moment of celebration.
As he lifted the heavy Wanamaker Trophy after a breakthrough victory at TPC Harding Park, Morikawa gasped with eyes wide open as the trophy’s lid fell off tumbled across the green. Otherwise, the 23-year-old was outstanding in winning the PGA Championship for his first major title.
Morikawa became the third-youngest winner of the PGA since World War II, trailing only Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus. His closing 64 tied the lowest final-round score by a PGA Championship winner, matching Steve Elkington’s score from 1995, and his 129 total (65-64) over the final two days is the lowest, closing 36-hole stretch in PGA Championship history.
It was his third PGA Tour win and first major — in only his second career major.
Morikawa clinched the title with what will go down as one of the best tee shots under pressure in tournament history. He went with driver on the par-4, 16th hole and his trajectory on the 294-yard hole was perfect. The ball jumped onto the green and rolled to within seven feet of the hole. He buried the ensuing eagle putt and buried his competition in the process.
Morikawa, who opened the tournament with back-to-back 69s, finished at 13-under-par 267, two shots ahead of Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey. It was the fifth runner-up finish in a major for Johnson, whose only major title is the 2016 U.S. Open.
Three shots back was a group of Matthew Wolff, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler. Justin Rose was alone in ninth at 9 under, and in a tie for 10th was the group of Xander Schauffele, Joel Dahmen and Cameron Champ.
Brooks Koepka, in contention and seeking his third straight PGA Championship, faded Sunday with a 4-over 74 and tied for 29th.
