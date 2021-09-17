LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players earned seven victories during Friday’s singles and doubles action of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies collected six singles wins and one doubles triumph. The victories moved the Grizzlies into the tournament’s Round of 16, with matches taking place Saturday, September 18.
Friday’s early round action was completed despite two rain delays.
Sophomore Alex Gurmendi, the tournament’s top seed, won by identical 6-2 set scores to advance within the singles draw. The top section also saw No. 5 junior Jose Dugo winning a thrilling three-set victory, with a 11-9 edge in a third-set tiebreaker. The two players split the first two sets by 6-3 scores. Dugo was the 2019 NAIA singles national champion but did not compete in the ITA event last season.
Friday’s other winners included No. 2 seed senior Valentino Caratini, by identical 6-2 set scores; No. 8 junior Daniel Czepielewski, a 6-4, 6-3 straight-set triumph; No. 3 freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec, by 6-2, 6-4 scores in his collegiate debut.
Senior Agustin Tamagnone picked up a 6-2, 6-0 victory in Friday’s tournament opener as the Grizzlies have four players in the bottom half of the singles draw.
In doubles action, sophomore Rikhardt Bierman and Perez Le Tiec picked up an 8-5 victory to reach Saturday’s Round of 16.
“It was a good start to the tournament," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Alex and Valentino played really well and showcased why they are top seeds in the draw. Agustin opened the tournament with a strong performance and his draw has opened up for him to make a deep run."
