20th Annual Georgia Classic - Lipscomb vs. Georgia (2/26/23)

Georgia catcher Marisa Miller (56) during Georgia’s softball game against Lipscomb at Jack Turner Stadium at in Athens on Feb. 26, 2023.

 Tony Walsh

North Gwinnett grad Marisa Miller has already learned a lot during her first season with the Georgia Bulldogs' softball team. As she put it, her "softball IQ is much higher."

A freshman catcher from Suwanee, Ga., Miller has appeared in 25 games this season, with 17 starts behind the plate. She hit her first home run on Feb. 19, against St. John's, and also scored twice in that outing.

