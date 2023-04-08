North Gwinnett grad Marisa Miller has already learned a lot during her first season with the Georgia Bulldogs' softball team. As she put it, her "softball IQ is much higher."
A freshman catcher from Suwanee, Ga., Miller has appeared in 25 games this season, with 17 starts behind the plate. She hit her first home run on Feb. 19, against St. John's, and also scored twice in that outing.
During a recent talk with Georgia Sports' John Frierson, Miller talked about adjusting to college, her start in softball, her favorite thing about being a catcher, and much more.
Frierson: What has your college experience been like so far?
Miller: It's been a little bit more, I wouldn't say difficult, but different from what I expected. I thought the transition from high school to college would be a little bit easier, but trying to manage my schoolwork and sports was a little bit difficult at first.
There are so many helpful tools that they've offered me, like with academic help, and my coaches are always super supportive. And whenever I need help, my teammates are always there for me. I have a lot of support behind me, and now I've finally gotten into my groove, which is nice.
Frierson: So much of it comes down to time management, right?
Miller: Yes, especially during the season. My spring semester's been a lot more difficult because of playing, so time management has been really important. Finding time on the road to study, like working in the hotel room; they give us time to get our schoolwork done, but just trying to focus on the road has been a little bit difficult. But over the past few weeks I've gotten better about it.
Frierson: How old were you when you first started playing softball?
Miller: I was seven years old. I never played tee-ball; I went straight into pee-wee and coach pitch (softball). I played a bunch of sports: I did swimming, tennis, basketball, and at one point I was playing all four sports at one time.
I've always loved sports. My dad played basketball in college (Coker University in South Carolina), my mom played sports in high school, so it runs in my family. I played basketball up until my senior year of high school. In the winter, softball dies down a little bit, so I was trying to find something to do in my free time. Plus, it helped keep my conditioning up and kept me in shape for softball season.
Frierson: Because you knew basketball wasn't going to be your main sport, did that make playing it more fun in a way?
Miller: Yes. I'm a very competitive person, and in softball I could see going to college in my future, which made it a little more stressful. But basketball was something I could do just for fun with my friends in high school, and just kind of play for fun, which was nice.
Frierson: What is it like to be on a team that's been really rolling right now?
Miller: It's definitely a lot of fun, but it's also a reflection of the work we put in during the offseason. I know that this offseason, coming off of only going to (NCAA) regionals last year, I know of our girls were really determined to go far. This offseason, we worked really hard, and that pushed me more than I've been pushed before, which was why I came here. It's been really nice seeing the work pay off for all the girls dedicated a lot of work to it in the offseason.
It's been really fun, and the games are always super fun. Everyone cheers each other on and we're always happy for each other's success.
Frierson: What is your favorite part about being a catcher?
Miller: The relationship you develop with your pitcher would probably be my favorite part. When you play other positions in the field, I feel like you're connected, but not as much as you are as a catcher. You have to have really good chemistry with your pitcher, and know how they're feeling. I don't feel like you have a bond like that with other positions.
I love working with my pitcher and trying to get strikes for her.
Frierson: Do you already feel like a much better player than you were when you first got to Georgia?
Miller: Oh, 100% I learned so much from the coaches and from Lindi (Rae Davis) and the other catchers. I'm trying to be more of a leader on the field, and I didn't realize how much more there was to learn about my spot. Not even just catching but softball in general, so I feel like my softball IQ is much higher. It's been a lot of fun to learn different aspects of the game that I had never thought about before.
Frierson: In a perfect world, what are you doing in 10 years?
Miller: In 10 years, I would like to have a family, and I'm studying to be a physician's assistant, so I'd love to be a P.A. in a hospital. I'd love to still live in Georgia, to be a P.A., and to have a family. And maybe have my kids starting softball, or any sport that they want to play.
