Tori Miller’s promotion to the College Park Skyhawks’ general manager was a monumental moment for the NBA G League. Miller is the first woman in the developmental league’s history to hold this title.
“I’m excited to take the next step in my career and to be a pioneer for young girls wanting to work in the NBA,” Miller said. “It’s just a feeling that I can’t even really put into words.”
Miller spent 2019 as the Skyhawks’ assistant general manager. She started with the organization three years ago as the Erie Bayhawks manager of basketball operations. Prior to the G League, Miller interned for the Phoenix Suns.
For two seasons, Miller worked to climb from an intern to a full-time role with the Bayhawks. She said not landing a position after her internship was challenging, and she had to build her own network while battling through adversity.
Despite obstacles, Miller’s focus on her lifelong goal kept her pushing for an opportunity.
“Knowing that there aren’t as many women in leadership capacities in the NBA, and knowing that young girls aspire to work in the NBA are both things that always internally drive me,” Miller said.
The Decatur native feels fortunate to be able to work close to home with the Atlanta Hawks' G League affiliate. She added that it will be a rewarding experience to have her family and friends see her in her element after working previously in Phoenix and Erie, Pa.
“To be in their backyard is super special,” Miller said. “This is my hometown, so I’m going to do everything in my power for this organization to be one of the best in the G League.”
Although inspired by her new position, she remains driven to keep reaching for her ultimate objective.
“My goal is to be a GM of an NBA team,” Miller said. “But, I want to be a star in my current role here, and be the best GM I can be for the College Park Skyhawks.”
As she advances in her career, she hopes her story inspires young girls to embrace their uniqueness. She shared the notion that there’s progress in being told ‘no.’ She has been shot down along the way, and claimed those experiences have only prepared her for her next opportunity.
“To young girls, don’t be afraid,” Miller said. “Put your hard hat on and just keep working.”
