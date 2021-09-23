The College Park Skyhawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced Thursday plans to welcome basketball back to Atlanta’s southside with two events this weekend as the club prepares to take the court for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
The Skyhawks will open the weekend with Back to Basketball, presented by Chick-fil-A, on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Badgett Stadium in College Park. Taking place from 9-11 a.m., the event will feature a free basketball clinic for ages 6-18, complimentary breakfast from Chick-fil-A and appearances by team mascot ColliHawk and the SouthSide Crew. On Sunday, Sept. 26, the organization will hold local tryouts at an undisclosed location for area basketball players seeking an invitation to training camp.
“We are looking forward to bringing basketball back to College Park this season and cannot think of a better way to tip off our efforts than to connect with our fans and aspiring members of our team this weekend,” said Janice Koon, vice president of G League Operations and 2K League Operations for the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena. “We know the community is just as hungry for hoops as we are, so we are excited to tip off our festivities on Saturday.”
The Skyhawks recently unveiled a 50-game schedule for 2021-22, marking their first regular-season action since March 11, 2020 and their first home game since Feb. 29, 2020. College Park enters the season with a new coaching staff led by Head coach Steve Gansey, who was head coach of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League from 2015-20, where he recorded a 123-120 mark and became the club’s all-time wins leader.
Fans will return to Gateway Center Arena @College Park for the season opener on Friday, Nov. 5, when the club hosts the Maine Celtics at 7 p.m. in the first of seven scheduled theme games this season. Single-game tickets for Skyhawks home games are available for purchase now at cpskyhawks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.