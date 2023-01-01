120A0573.jpg

Georgia's Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) runs after a catch in the Bulldogs' win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022.

 Colin Hubbard

ATLANTA — The clock literally struck midnight on Ohio State's upset bid as Noah Ruggles' 50-yard field goal went wide left seconds into 2023 as the Buckeyes' comeback bid came up just short against No. 1 Georgia, 42-41, in the second semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

Getting the ball back, down by one, with 54 seconds left in the game, the Buckeyes looked to pull off a stunner, especially after quarterback C.J. Stroud scrambled for 27 yards down to the Georgia 31. But four plays later, Ruggles stepped up for the biggest field goal of his career and missed it wide left ending the Buckeyes' hopes for a national championship.

Recommended for you