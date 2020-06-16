The College Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that it will reopen its doors on July 1, 2020, rebounding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and damage from riots in downtown Atlanta.
As the nonprofit prepares for guests’ arrival the staff is fine tuning the interactive experiences including three new ones — the Air Force Air Raid QB Sim, Kia Performance Challenge and Goodyear Blimp Exhibit. Fan favorites like the ESPN GameDay Desk built by The Home Depot and Peach Bowl Field will all be ready to go. In addition to the new experiences, the Hall of Fame will also debut an curated exhibit featuring the stories of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
“We’ve missed our fans so much over the last few months, and can’t wait to open our doors to them on July 1st, “ said Kimberly Beaudin, CEO of the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. “Our staff is working hard to make sure that we are prepared, taking all precautions and creating a clean and safe environment in the Hall of Fame for our visitors to enjoy. We’re looking forward to showing off our new experiences and exhibits and sharing the stories of the greatest to ever play or coach the game.”
The debut of the new specialty exhibit that features the story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities will focus on their history, their traditions and the legends that were made on and off the field, including Hall of Famer players and coaches. There will also be a special section dedicated to Georgia’s HBCUs, the Celebration Bowl and kick-off games between the MEAC and SWAC. A second exhibit that will open for Black History month will be announced soon.
For the health safety of team members and guests, the Hall has established new protocols in accordance with state and CDC guidelines including rigorous cleaning procedures, temperature checks for staff and guests, masks and additional hand sanitizing station throughout the experience.
