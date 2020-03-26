Following an extensive nationwide search, the College Football Hall of Fame announced the promotion of Kimberly Beaudin to Chief Executive Officer on Thursday.
Beaudin previously held the position of Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales.
"Kimberly was chosen to lead the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame because of her depth and breadth of experience in fan and partnership engagement as well as her tremendous energy and enthusiasm," said A.J. Robinson, Chairman of the Atlanta Hall Management Board of Directors. "We have full confidence that she will uphold our position as one of the nation's premiere sports and entertainment destinations. Her steady leadership is critical through this pivotal period, and we know she will successfully build a foundation for future growth for the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame."
Beaudin, who has worked with the Hall of Fame for five years, has more than 20 years of brand development and marketing experience. Before joining the Hall of Fame, she held marketing leadership positions with Arrow Exterminators, the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Thrashers. She began her career with Turner Broadcasting, holding several positions, including Director of the CNN Studio Tour.
"It's a tremendous honor to lead the attraction known as the home of college football. The Hall is well respected for its commitment to fans and preserving all that is great about the game, and I look forward to upholding its reputation," said Beaudin. "My predecessor, Dennis Adamovich has done a tremendous job, and I plan to build on his success. I am grateful for his leadership and wish him the best as he moves onto a new chapter."
"Dennis has served us for over four years and done an outstanding job, navigating the Hall thru its formative years, and raising the Hall's visibility in hosting big event after big event. We wish him and his family the very best and much success in all his future endeavors."
Beaudin's role as CEO is to lead the next phase of engagement with college football fans across the country. She will continue to drive sponsorship and philanthropic development, strategic marketing initiatives, community and public relations and group and event sales for the 501(c)3 organization.
