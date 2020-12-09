HOSCHTON — The COVID-19 pandemic and chilly Tuesday morning temperatures didn’t stop Gwinnett County’s high school football coaches from their annual event to promote players to colleges.
The Touchdown Club of Gwinnett’s College Recruiting Fair, typically held indoors, moved outdoors because of the coronavirus. Each high school in attendance — both Gwinnett programs and others in North Georgia — worked at tables and under tents set up on the Mill Creek High School track as college coaches stopped by to talk and watch videos of prospects.
“(The Touchdown Club) did a really nice job and made it as good as it could be (given the circumstances),” Greater Atlanta Christian head coach Tim Hardy said.
Those circumstances amid the pandemic have limited the travel of college coaches, which also meant the turnout wasn’t as large as previous events. But a good number of colleges, mostly smaller ones who benefit greatly from the fair, made appearances Tuesday.
“I think (the fair) is a great opportunity for smaller schools to get in and look at our kids since they haven’t been able to get out (and recruit) a whole lot,” Norcross head coach Keith Maloof said. “I know attendance is down, but I think if you can get a couple of kids looked at that normally wouldn’t get looked at, it’s a great opportunity for all our kids and for Gwinnett County to be able to do something like this.”
