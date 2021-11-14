DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators downed the Florida Everblades 3-2 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice.
Three different Gladiators (5-1-0-0) found the back of the net, including Cody Sylvester, who scored the game-winner in overtime.
Florida (6-3-1-1) started the scoring in the game when Jake Jaremko tallied an unassisted goal almost halfway through the first period (7:02). Atlanta outshot Florida 9-7 in the first.
The Glads started the second period strong with an onslaught of shots in the direction of Florida goaltender Tomas Vomacka. Atlanta found the back of the net early in the period when Mike Pelech located Tim Davison who slotted his second goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1 (3:17).
After a scuffle midway through the second, Josh Thrower dropped the gloves with Jake Kearley of the Everblades, both were given fighting majors after a lengthy bout.
The Everblades received consecutive penalties after Kearley was sent to the box for roughing for a second time, and John McCarron was called for cross checking immediately after a faceoff leading to a 5-on-3 power play for Atlanta.
The Glads quickly took advantage of the two-man advantage and acquired their first lead of the night. Dalton Thrower scored on the power play after firing a one-timer into the back of the net off a pass from Mike Pelech (16:29). The goal marked Thrower’s second on the season.
After Florida took a 5-on-3 advantage in the third period, Jake McLaughlin scored for the Everblades on the power play, leveling the score at 2-2 (3:42).
Cody Sylvester only allowed overtime to last 51 seconds when he batted a puck out of midair past Vomacka to seal the 3-2 victory (0:51). The play resulted after Gabe Guertler strode down the left wing and fired a shot off Vomacka that led to the Sylvester goal. The Glads outshot the Everblades 30-15 in the contest, and Atlanta goaltender Tyler Parks made 13 saves on 15 shots to complete his fourth win of the year.
