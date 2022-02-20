DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-1 at Gas South Arena on Sunday afternoon behind a big game from Cody Sylvester.
Sylvester recorded four points, including two goals, to extend his goal streak to seven consecutive games in the win.
Dalton Thrower started the night off with a bang as he dropped the gloves with Corbin Baldwin right off the puck drop. The battle ended with Thrower and Baldwin connecting on several punches and both players receiving fighting majors.
Atlanta (28-17-3-1) started the scoring early in the first period when Kameron Kielly picked up the puck at the Atlanta blue line, skated the length of the ice and fired a wrister past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon (4:10).
Just over a minute later, the Gladiatorss took a 2-0 advantage after Derek Nesbitt sent a shot towards Lethemon that Sanghoon Shin collected and blasted past Lethemon for his third goal in as many days (5:19).
Sylvester extended the lead to 3-0 midway through the first period when Derek Topatigh sent the puck to Sylvester in the high slot who lasered it into the back of the net (12:24).
Sylvester recorded his second goal of the afternoon midway through the second period to make it 4-0 after Kielly dumped the disc from behind the net to Sylvester in the low slot. Sylvester leads Atlanta with 22 goals on the season and has now scored goals in seven straight games (12:58).
Two minutes later, D’Artagnan Joly scored for Greenville (16-21-4-3) from the low slot to make it 4-1 (14:57).
Atlanta took a 5-1 lead midway through the third period when Sylvester found Topatigh in the high slot who nuked a one-timer past Lethemon (8:00).
Gabe Guertler dropped the gloves with Bobby Russell late in the third period. The fight ended with Guertler wrestling Russell down to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors.
Atlanta goaltender Joe Murdaca stopped 28 of 29 shots in his direction, and Atlanta finished a perfect 8-for-8 on the penalty kill.
The Gladiators take the ice again Thursday at 7 p.m. against the South Carolina Stingrays at Gas South Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.