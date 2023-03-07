DULUTH — Cody Sylvester had a goal and an assist late in the game and Tyler Harmon made 30 saves in his professional debut as the Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 2-1 on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena.
The first period was a back and forth affair, that saw each goaltender standing tall, with Tyler Harmon for Atlanta (29-23-5-1), and Ryan Bednard for Greenville (31-17-7-0), each making key saves.
The game remained scoreless through forty minutes as neither team wanted to give an edge to their opponent.
Greenville broke the ice early in the third period, as they converted on the power play to take the 1-0 lead.
Just before the final five-minute mark of the period, Atlanta tied the game 1-1. Cody Sylvester sent a puck in deep, around the boards and the puck took a funny bounce out front to Derek Topatigh, who made no mistake for his fifth goal of the season.
With just under three-minutes remaining in the game, the Gladiators struck once again, this time on the power play, to take their first lead of the game, 2-1. Cody Sylvester wired home a pass from Billy Constantinou for his 28th goal of the year.
Tyler Harmon stopped 30 of 31 shots in a victorious debut for Atlanta, while Ryan Bednard made 29 saves on 31 shots in the loss for Greenville.
