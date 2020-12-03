Parkview senior Jared Brown has committed to the Coastal Carolina University football program, which is currently ranked 18th in the nation in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Brown, the Panthers’ leading receiver, had 38 catches for 675 yards and eight touchdowns through 10 games for a state playoff team. He also had a TD run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.