Parkview head football coach Eric Godfree, whose team played both state finalists Collins Hill and Grayson, breaks down the Class AAAAAAA state championship game. His Panthers lost 47-7 to Grayson on Oct. 30, and lost 21-14 to Collins Hill in the Dec. 11 state quarterfinals.
Collins Hill’s offense
Playing them, really their quarterback-receiver combo between (quarterback Sam) Horn and (wide receiver Travis) Hunter, there is a really special connection those two have, as well as they’ve got two other receivers out there who do a dynamic job, No. 5 (Sean Norris) and No. 6 (Clint Gilbert). Clearly their passing attack is what worries you when they’re throwing the ball 40 to 50 times a game, that stands out a lot. Finding opportunities to get to the quarterback is big. They did a good job of getting rid of the ball quickly at times against us.
Grayson’s defense
Overall, Grayson’s defense is as good as there is out there. They have playmakers at every single position. They’re big and fast and physical. I think their defensive line’s going to give Collins Hill’s offensive line some trouble. They’re going to have to have more quick game. If they have time, Hunter and those receivers can get open and Horn can put it on them. But I think Grayson’s going to impact how much time Horn’s going to have to deliver the ball.
Grayson’s offense
It’s very different without (injured Clemson signee) Phil (Mafah at running back). He was the main focus on the offense when he was in and rightfully so. He’s a great football player. Without Mafah, they have still created points. They’ve still got great receivers, the quarterback-receiver combo is good, they have young running backs and also a big, physical offensive line to go with athletes all over the place.
Collins Hill’s defense
I do think Collins Hill’s defense is very scrappy. They have a very good defensive line and they run really well. They get to the football. Because of that, I think it’s going to be close for awhile.
Keys to beating Collins Hill
You have to get a good pass rush on the quarterback, which I believe (Grayson) can do with minimal guys rushing. I think their defensive line is that good. And not letting No. 12 (Hunter) have big plays, not letting Hunter big play you because he will do that. He did that to Lowndes (in the semifinals) with two or three scores of 30 yards each.
Keys to beating Grayson
Collins Hill cannot turn the ball over. You’ve got to find a way to keep Grayson from running the ball. You have to slow down their running game and not give up big plays, make them drive 80 yards. I think Collins Hill can do that. If they do that, I think it will be closer for awhile.
Prediction
I see 21-7 Grayson. I see it being Grayson up 7-0 at halftime, it being back and forth in the third and Grayson eventually pulls away with it.
