Clemson was selected as the No. 1 college football team in the preseason coaches poll Thursday for the second straight season.
The Tigers, who return Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, lost to LSU in last season’s national title game. Ohio State was ranked No. 2 by the coaches.
The next three teams are all from the SEC — Alabama at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4 and LSU at No. 5.
The full poll is as follows (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. Clemson 1,589 (38)
2. Ohio State 1,555 (17)
3. Alabama 1,495 (4)
4. Georgia 1,345
5. LSU 1,330 (6)
6. Oklahoma 1,315
7. Penn State 1,199
8. Florida 1,176
9. Oregon 1,164
10. Notre Dame 1,012
11. Auburn 898
12. Wisconsin 887
13. Texas A&M 807
14. Texas 703
15. Michigan 687
16. Oklahoma State 524
17. USC 521
18. Minnesota 494
19. North Carolina 415
20. Utah 241
21. Central Florida 232
22. Cincinnati 229
23. Iowa 204
24. Virginia Tech 143
25. Iowa State 135
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.
